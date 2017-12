The fourth-generation Mazda MX-5 this week achieved an unprecedented double at the annual World Car of the Year Awards in New York, picking up the gongs for best design and the overall best car. The fourth-generation of Mazda’s iconic MX-5 convertible, released last year and racking up record sales, took all before it. It beat out the newly released Audi A4 and Mercedes-Benz GLC for best car, and the Jaguar XE and its own CX-3 sibling for best design. …