The wraps have come off the 2017 Kia Rio five-door hatch today, a month out from its global debut at this year's Paris motor show. For this all-new generation of Rio, Kia has returned its light hatch to a more conventional two-box design, moving closer to the traditional hatch shape. Gone is the lean-back face, fast-rising belt-line and bubble-like proportions of the outgoing model, replaced with a more upright snout and a steeper C-pillar shape. …