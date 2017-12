Renault's all-electric city car, the Renault Zoe, has been relaunched at the Paris motor show with double its range, thanks to a newly developed 'ZE.40' battery. The new unit has added 200km to the Zoe's range, meaning it now has a total range of 400km. But don't expect it to hit Australian roads any time soon. Renault is claiming a realistic daily city driving range of 300km for what is the best-selling electric vehicle in Europe. …