While it's not the biggest motor show of the year, the 2016 Los Angeles motor show has just wrapped up and CarAdvice was on the ground soaking in the concepts and production cars stealing the limelight. As with each motor show we attend, we wanted to give you an insight into the cars we loved and those we didn't love as much. This year, it was Anthony Crawford, Alborz Fallah and Paul Maric representing CarAdvice. …