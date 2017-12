For a relatively small car company, Daihatsu is planning to put on a big show at the upcoming Tokyo Auto Salon. The Toyota-owned small car specialist will showcase 11 custom concepts all based on current production models that have been neatly modified. The 11 concepts fall under four overarching themes; Grand Custom, Sporza, Beach Cruising or Cross Field. With the tuner expo just around the corner, the fleet of cars Daihatsu will have on display has landed online. …