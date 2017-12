I recently attended SEMA 2017 on behalf of CarAdvice and StreetFX, to check out some of the aftermarket goodies on show. In this video, we have a chat to Todd Beddick, product manager in the Jeep Performance Division, to discuss the range of Mopar crate engines you can buy off-the-shelf for your project car. The program removes a lot of the guesswork usually involved in getting a project going, by taking car of complex elements like the ECU. …