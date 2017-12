Just days after unveiling the newly facelifted Mustang coupe to the public at Detroit's motor show, Ford has peeled back its lid. The new-look 2018 Ford Mustang Convertible takes its cue from the hardtop, introducing a new front-end design, resculpted tail lamps and a host of drivetrain changes. Among them, the overseas V6 engine option has been killed off, while the V8 and EcoBoost turbo four-cylinder engines get a power boost - although Ford has yet to confirm specific numbers. …