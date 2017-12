The 2017 Audi RS5 Coupe has been unveiled at the 2017 Geneva motor show, with the second-generation sports coupe dropping its venerable V8 engine. Under the bonnet of the all-new RS5 is a 2.9-litre bi-turbo V6 petrol engine with 331kW - the same as the previous model - but with a huge 600Nm of torque, up 170Nm over the existing V8 naturally-aspirated model. …