A new flagship Porsche 911 GT2 RS model is on its way, and it's going to be quite a piece of work. The all-new version of the Porsche 911 GT2 RS will stay true to the existing formula of being rear-wheel drive, but Porsche CEO Oliver Blume told CarAdvice at the 2017 Geneva motor show the company would be pushing the envelope in terms of power for the new range-topping model. "In the past it was a very famous model of the 911, and maybe in the future we will have a GT2 as well," he said. …