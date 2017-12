Jaguar has revealed its anticipated four-cylinder F-Type, debuting as the new entry engine in the recently updated Coupe and Convertible lines. The new engine option will come to Australia in the fourth quarter of 2017, available in basic F-Type and up-spec R-Dynamic grades for both body styles. Full pricing is still to be revealed, but if you'd been hoping for a sub-$100k figure, you're out of luck: Jaguar has confirmed a $107,300 starting point, before on-road costs. …