The Hybrid Kinetic Group (HKG) has revealed its K550 and K750 SUV concepts at the Shanghai motor show, following the reveal of the H600 sedan in Geneva earlier this year. In terms of design, both the K550 and K750 don't stray far from the somewhat generic styling already seen on the H600 - penned by iconic Italian design house, Pininfarina - including the slim headlights extending into the trapezoidal grille, though there are slight variations between the two when it comes to shape and size. …