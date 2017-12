BMW has announced it will double down on its efforts to provide the ultimate luxury car, with the German brand's forthcoming model offensive moving the absolute best of its offering into a distinct product category with its own unique logo. According to the Bavarian brand, the upcoming BMW 8 Series and BMW X7, as well as the BMW i8 and 7 Series and the upcoming BMW i8 Roadster, will form a new and noticeably expanded luxury segment line-up that emphasises the brand's most 'elite' models. …