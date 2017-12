Hyundai has issued a recall for 9678 examples of its 'YF' i45 sedan and 'DM' Santa Fe SUVs fitted with the 2.4 GDi petrol engine over concerns vehicles could experience engine failure when in use. The Korean manufacturer reports a production fault may have seen debris contamination during the assembly of engine units. If the condition occurs, prolonged running of the engine with contaminants could cause the engine to fail, and as a result, the vehicle could stop suddenly during use. …