The next-generation Hyundai Santa Fe has been spied this week doing rounds at the famed Nurburgring circuit. Like the prototype spied in April, the Santa Fe we see in these latest images is heavily camouflaged, though some design details show through the black cladding and flat body panels. Up front, the new SUV will get Hyundai's latest 'cascading grille' design, which has already made its way to the new i30 and the recently-revealed Kona small SUV. …