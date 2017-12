When a two-star ANCAP crash score was announced for the Ford Mustang earlier this year, many of us expected that there would be major consumer recoil. But there hasn’t been. The Ford Mustang just saw its best month ever in Australia, with a huge 1351 units sold, and it is easily the highest-selling sports car in the country at this point in time, with 3772 units sold to the end of May 2017. …