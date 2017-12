Along with new engines and a new design direction, Audi Sport boss Stephan Winkelmann says he is committed to producing electric RS models, as well as more SUVs under Audi’s high-performance sub-brand. “Electrification is absolutely paramount for the success of tomorrow, but the point is when? At the moment, we are preparing a line-up that is bigger than before, because we need to go into those segments and body styles that are the most popular with buyers. …