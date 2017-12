Swedish pro free-skier-turned-video blogger, Jon Olsson, has shown off his latest purchase - a modified Rolls-Royce Wraith - which he has named 'George'. In his latest video, he gives a walkaround of the 6.6-litre twin-turbo V12 luxury sports car, which has had its power output increased by over 150-horsepower, to 810hp (604kW). “Let me tell you; it’s more than enough for this car. We have the dyno papers. It’s not just some fantasy number," Olsson said. …