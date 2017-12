Honda Australia says it has completed 69 per cent of the enormous recall on third-party airbag inflators made by supplier Takata. However, given the task of tracking down some older affected vehicles is tougher (some are 16 years old), the company doesn't expect to complete the fixes for another 12 months. The company's stretched 107-site dealer network is churning through about 5000 repair jobs per week, but is being stifled by the sheer scale of the recall. …