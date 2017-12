When Sir Jez Spinks returned from HSV's big event last week with news of the performance company's latest offering, I cringed. Not at its over-the-top design, and not even at the absence of any additional power. But… that name. SportsCat. Not just HSV SportsCat, either. As though acknowledging that it's not the full-bottle offering we all expect from Holden Special Vehicles, the car was instead branded as the Holden Colorado SportsCat By HSV. …