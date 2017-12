The Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan facelift has been spied undergoing testing in southern Europe. Like the recent S-Class update, the C-Class facelift will feature revised front and rear bumpers, new headlight internals and tail-lamp graphics, and a refreshed interior. As with its much bigger brother, the C-Class looks as though it will gain a sportier look with more aggressive sculpting for the front and rear fascias, and enlarged openings for the air intakes, both real and fake. …