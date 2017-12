Audi has issued a recall for 2598 of its Q3 SUVs built between June 2014 and November 2016 over concerns the emergency brake lights may not function. The German marque reports that the brake lights may fail to illuminate when an emergency braking function is initiated via the electro-mechanical parking brake (EPB) button. If the condition occurs, the lack of illumination from the brake lights could cause a hazard for other road users. …