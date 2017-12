Honda has filed a patent for the interior of its "baby NSX" with the European Union Intellectual Property Office. The renders were discovered by AutoGuide and Autocar. Although they show a vehicle without a front windscreen, we believe that's because the patent only relates to the interior. Also of note, the car has an aircraft-style steering wheel with a flattened top and bottom. The interior also doesn't seem to feature a traditional instrumentation pod ahead of the driver. …