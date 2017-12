A new hero has joined the local BMW M4 line-up, sitting atop the range - but at a more affordable point than the limited-edition GTS that preceded it. This one, the new BMW M4 CS, will join an already expanded group that includes the M4 Pure, the M4 and the M4 Competition. The CS badge makes its return after having last been seen in 2005 on the E46 M3 - for the UK only - and before that not since the '70s and '60s. …