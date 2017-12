Hate visiting your car's service centre? If all goes according to plan, for Tesla, you might be in luck. At the launch of its all-new Tesla Model 3 this week, the Californian car maker made the bold claim that the new model will require servicing... almost never. Speaking to media and guests at the event, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said: "The next generation powertrains are designed to be a million miles between services,” Musk said. …