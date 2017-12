Undisguised spy photos of the upcoming 2018 Nissan Leaf have surfaced on social media this week, giving a glimpse of what the all-new EV will look like ahead of its official reveal later this year. Posted to Twitter by user Julien Jodry (@JJODRY), the grainy trio of images show an undisguised white Leaf, though the finer design details are unclear due to the low quality of the images. …