A high performance version of the new Lexus LS has been spotted doing hot weather testing in southern Europe. With the Lexus LS F-Sport already unveiled at this year's New York motor show, we're pretty certain this car is a prototype for the first ever LS F. Although the prototype uses primarily stock parts, this LS does have an unpainted front bumper, and covered up Lexus badges, as well as a new rear spoiler and a taped over badge on the trailing edge of the rear door. …