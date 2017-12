Land Rover’s Chief Design Officer, Gerry McGovern, has hosed down any notion of a seven-seat Range Rover, suggesting such a move might confuse the market. “Range Rover is the crown jewels in our model range, so it’s things like formality, elegance, sophistication and the levels of those you dial up from one vehicle to another, which creates that hierarchy and positioning," McGovern told CarAdvice at the recent launch of the new Velar. …