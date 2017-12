An even more hardcore version of the Ford Focus RS will be reach Aussie shores in November, when the 2018 Ford Focus RS Limited Edition touches down. It'll be limited to just 500 units, and the price of the new version will put it $6000 higher than the existing Focus RS - but there are plenty of changes to justify the extra expense over the "standard" model. The Focus RS Limited Edition sees the following changes over the regular Focus RS: …