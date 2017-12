The average age of Australia’s vehicle fleet is 10.1 years, although more than 30 per cent of vehicles on the road are fewer than five years old. Furthermore, estimates suggest that sales of used vehicles were more than triple those of new vehicles in 2016 - the latter of which are at record highs. This data comes from a new report into the industry commissioned by the Motor Trades Association of Australia (MTAA), conducted with more than 1000 automotive businesses. …