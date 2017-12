Audi has announced a shake up of how it brands model variants. Starting with the fourth-generation A8, engine displacement names will be ditched in favour of a two-digit power rating number. For example, the number 30 will be used for cars with between 81kW and 96kW (110 and 130 metric horsepower). The only other confirmed rating ranges are 45 for models with between 169kW and 185kW (230 and 250 metric horsepower), and 70 for vehicles with over 400kW (544 metric horsepower). …