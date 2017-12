To learn more about the imported 2018 Holden Commodore's worthiness, we talk with the veteran Commodore engineers and testers that are standing behind it. When official details of the new European-built 2018 Holden Commodore first started to come through, the response from fans of the badge was, well, predictable. When we published our first pre-production drive of the new imported car, the feedback from our readers here and on social media brought more of the same. …