Father's Day is nearing again, and as a newly minted papa myself, I'm as stoked as every other first-time dad to suddenly have another day of the year for gadgets and doohickeys I very probably don't need. Below, you'll find a list of goodies I reckon are pretty neat - things I'd be pretty keen to unwrap right after breakfast in bed and a dose of Saturday morning cartoons. #manchild Got ideas of your own? Let us known in the comments below! …