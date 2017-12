A facelifted version of the Toyota Landcruiser Prado has been spied at a Japanese port ahead of its reveal later this year. The images by LiveDoor Blog show changes to the current generation Prado that include a redesigned front end, new headlights, bumper bar, bonnet and grille, while the rear is also expected to receive a minor makeover. These images join pictures leaked earlier in the year from a Toyota brochure that show the changes in greater detail. …