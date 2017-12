There’s been a lot said about diesel fuel over the past few years, but a statement from Simon Birkett, founder and director of Clean Air London, at the inaugural Jaguar Land Rover Tech Fest could be one of the more controversial ones yet. “Diesel is the devil, and we do need to ban it,” Birkett said while sitting on a panel of experts, including Jaguar Land Rover’s head of powertrain development, Iain Grey. …