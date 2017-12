Korean luxury brand Genesis has its eyes on a big-scale global expansion, well beyond the Korean and US markets where it currently has a presence. The Genesis brand will launch in Australia in early 2018, with the all-new Genesis G70 spearheading the company’s ambitious plans. But there are bigger fish to fry, according to Genesis senior vice president, Manfred Fitzgerald. “We’re definitely going to go to China, but I can’t give you an exact date,” Fitzgerald said. …