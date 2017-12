Pricing and specifications for the updated 2018 Toyota HiLux range have been detailed ahead of an October 6 on-sale date, bringing a revised model line-up including new variants, small price increases, and the axing of the slow-selling 4.0-litre V6 engine. Just days after the company hinted at upcoming changes, ten new variants replace 10 low-volume versions of the outgoing model - the latter 10 including all V6 variants, which Toyota says only accounted for 0.5 per cent of HiLux sales. …