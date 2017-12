The design of the new Audi A7 has been largely revealed via leaked photos of miniature versions of the vehicle. These photos were originally posted online by AutoWeek.nl, and show the front and sides of the second-generation Audi A7 Sportback. As we've seen in earlier spy photos, the A7 and S7 will have a design that mixes together cues from the first-generation car and the Prologue series of concept cars. …