The long-awaited Hyundai Kona small crossover will launch next week with a starting price of $24,500 before on-road costs - $2500 cheaper than the base Toyota C-HR and on par with a Mazda CX-3 Maxx. Hyundai's newest model - which sits below the Tucson - finally gives the company a rival not just to the C-HR and CX-3, but other top-sellers such as the Mitsubishi ASX, Subaru XV, Nissan Qashqai and Honda HR-V in a segment that has about 10 per cent total market share. …