The upgraded 2018 Fiat 500X has been revealed for the US market, with an Australian launch confirmed for sometime in the first quarter of next year. As is often the case with Fiat's 500-badged models, the retro styling of the 500X shows only subtle changes for the new model year. Indeed, tweaks on the outside are limited to new colours: Donatello Bronze (bottom) and Alpi Matte Green (top). …