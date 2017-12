General Motors is open to retreating from expensive markets and re-entering the crowded European market. At a question-and-answer session at the Detroit Automotive Press Association, Mary Barra, GM CEO, told The Detroit Bureau and other outlets the automaker would not hesitate in withdrawing from markets offering little in the way of growth potential. "If we don’t see a path to generate appropriate returns, we’re going to invest where we see better opportunities," Barra said to journalists. …