The newly updated 2016 Mitsubishi Mirage light car and ASX SUV have touched down at this week’s Los Angeles Auto Show. Both models have been facelifted for the US market, and it’s the ASX - known there as the Outlander Sport - that has been given the most attention. At the front of Mitsubishi’s strong-selling small SUV is the new ‘Dynamic Shield’ styling that debuted with the larger Outlander, bringing the ASX in-line with the company’s evolving design language. …