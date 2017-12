A trio of new light vans has been revealed overnight as part of a joint venture between PSA Peugeot Citroen and Toyota. The new models, dubbed Peugeot Traveller, Citroen SpaceTourer and Toyota Proace, come as the result of an announcement in 2012 that PSA would build all three vans at its plant in Valenciennes, France. Technical details for the new vans are still to come, although the companies have confirmed that all three will share identical mechanical packages. …