The limited-edition Renault Clio RS220 Trophy is now on sale in Australia, bringing more power and driving enhancements to the local hot-hatch party. Priced from $39,990 plus on-road costs, the RS220 demands a $2500 premium over the RS200 Cup Premium, while sitting a whopping $10,500 above the most affordable Clio RS model, the 200 Sport. But, if the limited available of just 220 vehicles wasn’t enough, the hottest Clio RS offers more than a few compelling reasons to buy. …