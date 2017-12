Jaguar Land Rover Australia has issued a recall notice for variants in all three of its Range Rover model lines, affecting 261 vehicles in total. For the big Range Rover and its Range Rover Sport sibling, 21 models built between June 1-12 this year have been recalled for a defective seatbelt latch. The carmaker’s local arm reports that the seat latch could be misaligned and may fail to engage properly, potentially leaving the occupant incorrectly restrained. …