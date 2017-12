The first imported Holden Commodore may still be more than two years away, but new details of the car it’s set to be based on – the all-new Opel Insignia – have provided us with fresh clues about the local brand’s future large car. Any fears that the new model wouldn’t be a proper large car appear to have been allayed by German publication Auto Bild, which claims the all-new sedan will be up to 15cm longer than the current Insignia sedan. …