Audi will reportedly unveil a new hydrogen-fuelled version of its recent e-tron quattro SUV concept at next month’s Detroit auto show. Unveiled in September, the e-tron quattro concept is believed to be our first look at a long-anticipated new SUV that will likely wear a Q6 badge. Audi has so far confirmed plans for an all-electric SUV, rivalling the new Tesla Model X, but reports out of the UK this week suggest that a new ‘h-tron’ concept is also on the way. …