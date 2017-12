Melbourne will soon join the likes of Hamburg, Munich, Moscow, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Beijing as it gets its very own 'Mercedes me' concept store, a new retail experience offered by the German brand that will showcase its vehicles and brand values in a non-sales environment. Paid for and managed entirely by Mercedes-Benz Australia, the dealership-free experience at Mercedes me is meant to provide exposure to the brand for those that may have previously not had much experience with the automaker. …