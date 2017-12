Kia has handed down a shadowy teaser for a new concept dubbed KCD12, hinting at a potential new SUV model for its future line-up. The biggest SUV in Kia’s current range is the three-row new Sorento, which is already 80mm longer than its predecessor - but it seems the Korean carmaker could have a view towards an even bigger offering. That would be nothing new, however, with Kia previously offering the giant Mohave in overseas markets (in the US, it was known as the Borrego). …