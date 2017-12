The hugely sophisticated new Mercedes-Benz E-Class will arrive in Australia from June 2016, but key elements of the new model’s autonomous technology suite won’t be available until at least six months after its launch. Before Mercedes-Benz Australia can launch the full range of autonomous drive features to be offered, it says it will have to get government approval and certification, which could take six months or more because the appropriate department needs to view the cars first-hand. …