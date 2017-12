The next-generation Audi A1 has been spied during development testing, giving us an early glimpse at the German marque's upcoming light hatch. Despite the heavy camouflage, it's pretty clear that the A1's shape will be an evolution of the current car, not a revolution - much like the rest of Audi's latest designs. Trainspotters will notice fresh interpretations of Audi's front grill and headlight designs, both of which are more angular and aggressive than the current model. …